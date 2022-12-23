Azerbaijan makes amendments to entry visa requirements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan has expanded the scope of the entry visa, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the draft law on amendments to the Migration Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was discussed at the plenary session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

According to the amendment, a visa for a personal visit will be issued to foreigners and stateless persons who arrived on the basis of a notarized invitation letter from an Azerbaijani citizen; a foreigner permanently residing in Azerbaijan or a stateless person; a migrant worker who has a temporary residence permit in Azerbaijan; a foreigner studying in Azerbaijan or a stateless person (only for family members of the migrant worker or a foreigner studying and a stateless person); founders of legal entities of the Alat Economic Zone; foreigners and stateless persons who have a temporary residence permit in this zone.

After discussions, the bill was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.