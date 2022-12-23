Türkiye talks high number of its citizens wishing to visit Azerbaijan's Karabakh (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The number of Turkish citizens wishing to visit Azerbaijan’s Karabakh is rather high, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye Nadir Alpaslan told reporters at the second meeting of the Joint Azerbaijani-Turkish Tourism Commission in Baku on December 23, Trend reports.

"The two countries can establish cooperation for the correct assessment of values ​​and cultural heritage in Karabakh, as well as for the development of tourism. We continue our activities in this direction,” Alpaslan said.

“Turkish travel companies want to invest in fraternal Azerbaijan, just as they increase investments in Türkiye," he added.