Azerbaijani Association of Travel Agencies reviews co-op with international hotel chain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan (ATAA) has discussed cooperation with an international hotel chain, Trend reports.

According to the association, ATAA chairman of board Goydaniz Gahramanov, vice president of international hotel chain Aitken Spence Hotels Darrell De Cruz, business development director of the hotel chain in Russia and CIS countries Marina Smirnova, manager for Sri Lanka and Maldives Srinivasa Reddy, and Air Arabia's representative in Baku Zohrab Aliyev discussed the development of mutual tourism ties and the establishment of joint cooperation.

Goydaniz Gahramanov said the association is interested in opening new destinations in foreign countries and developing cooperation with tourism organizations and hotel chains in these directions. In addition to noting that the number of visitors to Sri Lanka and the Maldives has increased, Goydaniz Gahramanov emphasized the importance of expanding ties between Aitken Spence Hotels and ATAA members.

During the discussions, the representatives of Aitken Spence Hotelsprovided the ATAA Chairman with detailed information on the potential of the hotel chain, number of countries, direction of activities, as well as their success in the global hotel industry.

The parties exchanged views on increasing mutual tourist attractiveness, the development of bilateral relations, the preparation of interesting projects and tourist destinations, and other issues.

Aitken Spence Hotels operates 22 hotel and resort chains in Sri Lanka, India, Oman, and the Maldives under two main brands: Heritage Hotels and Resorts as well as Adaaran Resorts and Spa.