Azerbaijan sees triple growth in tourist arrivals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The number of foreigners who visited Azerbaijan increased more than three times over the past 20 years, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan Goydeniz Gahramanov said at the forum of tourism industry subjects in Baku themed “Results of the year on the themes and objectives of the tourism industry on the eve of COP29”, Trend reports.

“At the same time, the number of overnight stays in hotels and hostel-type establishments has increased almost eight times. The number of workers in the tourism sector increased by 6.5 times, and total employment increased by 4.1 times,” he explained.

He noted that during this period the share of tourism in Azerbaijan's GDP increased from 0.7 percent to 3.3 percent.

