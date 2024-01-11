COP29 opens great options for Azerbaijan's tourism growth - Association of Travel Agencies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Holding of COP29 in Azerbaijan opens great options for tourism growth in the country, the Chairman of the Board of the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan Goydeniz Gahramanov said at the forum of tourism industry subjects in Baku themed “Results of the year on the themes and objectives of the tourism industry on the eve of COP29”, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has managed to expand its ties with the countries of the world even more. The Association of Travel Agencies, we must be ready for COP29, and ensure that tourists return to their countries with positive thoughts," he noted.

Will be updated