Azerbaijan, Ukraine working to combine Viking train transport route with TRACECA

Azerbaijan and Ukraine are working to combine Viking train transport route (a railway project connecting the Baltic and Black Seas, and the Mediterranean and Caspian Seas'container line network), with Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor (TRACECA), National Secretary of Azerbaijan in TRACECA, expert in the field of transport and logistics Akif Mustafayev told Trend.

Mustafayev reminded that TRACECA takes its beginning in the port of Klaipeda, then passes through the territory of Belarus, Ukraine, then goes to the Black Sea, and from there goes through Georgia to Azerbaijan and Central Asia.

Every legal aspect was addressed, and there is an agreement; it only remains to implement the project, the expert added commenting on the issue of transport cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

"We are interested in cooperation with Ukraine; in addition, it is a member of the Basic Multilateral Agreement," Mustafayev said.

He drew attention to the fact that both Ukraine and Azerbaijan are members of the International Association Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the center of which is located in Astana.

TRACECA is a program of international cooperation between the EU and partner countries on the organization of the transport corridor.

The program was created in 1993 on the basis of the Brussels declaration with the participation of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Soon, Moldova, Mongolia and Ukraine joined the program; in 2000 - Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria, in 2009 - Iran.

