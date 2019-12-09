Kuwait’s airline company eyeing to launch regular flights to Kazakhstan

9 December 2019 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Housing prices go on increasing in Kazakhstan
Business 16:48
Approximately 4,000 investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan
Business 16:10
New trunk line launched at Kazakhstan's Karachaganak oil field
Oil&Gas 14:46
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia extends tender to purchase transformers
Tenders 13:59
Kazakh business to save nearly $1B via exemption from main activities tax
Finance 13:26
Over 1.2M commercial flights carried out in Turkey in 11 months
Turkey 12:55
Latest
Uzbekistan signs agricultural agreements with Indian companies
Business 17:36
Final stage of Azerbaijan Business Case Competition 2019
Society 17:33
Turkey exports fruit and vegetables worth over $330M
Turkey 17:31
Turkmenistan expands sales market of fruits and vegetables
Business 17:30
Date of elections to Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan AR announced
Politics 17:28
Czech Republic considers Georgia as important partner (Exclusive)
Business 17:24
Iran's annual revenues from gasoline exports may reach $4B
Business 17:23
Groundbreaking ceremony of helicopter maintenance & repair plant held in Baku (PHOTO)
Economy 17:18
Ambassador of Mexico visits Azerbaijan's Khazar University
Politics 17:15