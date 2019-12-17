Uzbekistan launches two new trains to Russian cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Uzbekistan Railways launches two new trains to Russia, Trend reports with reference to the company.

“Starting from December 13 of this year, the Termez-Moscow-Termez train began to run, and from February 2020, a new direction, Andijan-Ufa-Andijan, will be added in the network schedule,” the company noted.

Passengers of these destinations can take advantage of a flexible system of discounts.

On Dec.17, trains of the Uzbek carrier run to from the capital of Uzbekistan Tashkent to Russia's Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Saratov and Ufa. In addition, there is a train connecting Andijan - Moscow.

Uzbekistan Railways introduced discounts on new railway routes from Uzbekistan to Russia and vice versa. Favorable tariffs will come into effect on January 2, 2020.

In particular, on the Tashkent-Moscow, Andijan-Moscow, Tashkent-Moscow and Tashkent-Kazan trains, it will be possible to purchase a ticket with a benefit of up to 55 percent in a compartment, if the trip was paid earlier than 41 days before the departure.

