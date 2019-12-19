Will new metro stations be built in regions of Azerbaijan?

19 December 2019 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Tender: SOCAR trust to purchase spares
Oil&Gas 13:33
VTB Bank Azerbaijan to increase authorized capital
Finance 13:20
Deadline for transferring electoral protocols of municipal elections from DECs to precinct commissions ends in Azerbaijan
Politics 11:29
Azerbaijani company to increase production of metal structures
Business 10:58
BP forecasts gas production volume in Azerbaijan for 2019
Oil&Gas 18 December 20:54
Azerbaijani mobile communication operators render services worth almost $1.1B
ICT 18 December 20:54
Latest
Chevrolet Nexia, Cobalt - most produced cars in Uzbekistan in 2019
Business 13:39
Annual oil output to reach 105 million tons in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 13:36
SKK Migas sets oil output hike target in Indonesia
Oil&Gas 13:35
Tender: SOCAR trust to purchase spares
Oil&Gas 13:33
VTB Bank Azerbaijan to increase authorized capital
Finance 13:20
Petrobras preparing for IMO 2020, raises low-sulfur fuel oil supply
Oil&Gas 13:10
Novelty from Azercell and International Bank of Azerbaijan!
Business 13:04
Russian CHETRA organizes production of industrial machinery in Uzbekistan
Business 12:50
Georgian government plans to increase energy potential of country
Oil&Gas 12:48