Russian plane makes emergency landing in Baku (UPDATE)

21 December 2019 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 13:54)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

The Russian Azur Air’s passenger plane that flew from India’s Goa state to Russia’s capital Moscow made an emergency landing in Baku, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

“The plane requested the emergency landing at our airport for technical reasons,” the airport said. “The plane successfully landed at our airport at 11:05 (GMT+4).”

“All passengers are currently accommodated at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport,” the airport said. “They will be provided with food and drinks.”

In accordance with the available information, another plane will fly to take these passengers.

