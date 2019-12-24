New flight to open from Russia’s Samara city to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

A new flight will be launched from Russia’s Samara city to Baku, Trend reports referring to Russian media.

“The new flight will be added to the schedule from January 15,2020,” the report said. “The duration of the flight from Samara to Baku will be one hour and 50 minutes.”

The flights will be carried out once a week, on Wednesdays. The flight will be operated by Russia's IrAero company.

IrAero carries out regular and charter flights to 70 destinations in Russia and abroad, performing more than 150 flights every week.

IrAero fleet consists of several types of aircraft including An-24, An-26, An-26-100, Bombardier CRJ-200 LR, Sukhoi Superjet 100 (RRJ-95B, RRJ-95LR) and Boeing 777-200 ER.

The airline will be the first recipient of the medium-range MS-21 plane, the serial production of which will begin at the Russia's Irkutsk Aviation Plant in 2021.

