Turkish Airlines establishes flights on new route

26 December 2019 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkish Airlines to sue Boeing
Transport 22 December 11:06
Turkish Airlines to renew flights to Osaka
Transport 19 December 19:55
Turkish airline reduces staff
Transport 17 December 12:27
Turkish Airlines to increase frequency of international flights
Transport 13 December 17:49
Turkish Airlines slightly increases passenger transportation
Transport 12 December 17:13
New EU Commission head to start with climate summit, Africa trip
Europe 1 December 21:24
Latest
Investments of Azerbaijan's agro credit agency in agricultural production exceed $77M
Business 12:48
Greenfield projects’ commissioning to peak in coming years
Oil&Gas 12:41
Which refineries mostly need investments in carbon emission reduction?
Oil&Gas 12:34
Uzbekistan’s President to visit Russia on Feb. 5
Business 12:18
Azerbaijan improves ICT indicators in Global Innovation Index 2019
ICT 12:11
Nigerian students of Baku Higher Oil School perform Sari Gelin song (VIDEO)
Society 11:57
Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors introduces 4 new Chevrolet models
Business 11:57
Iran exports goods worth $32 B in 9 months
Business 11:51
Assistant to First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva appointed
Politics 11:49