Thai airline to start operating on Georgian aviation market

Air Company Thai Air Asia X has started direct charter flights from the capital of Thailand Bangkok to Georgia's capital Tbilisi, Trend reports referring to TAV Georgia.

The first flight was carried out on December 25, and 330 passengers pf the flight were welcomed by the airport authorities and representatives of TAV Georgia.

Five charter flights will be carried out by an Airbus 330 type aircraft till January 2, 2020.

The Thai Air company will carry out additional charter flights in the spring of 2020.

Thai Air Asia X has been operating on the aviation market since 2014. As of today, it carries out direct flights to 66 international and 29 local destinations.

TAV Georgia is an affiliated company of TAV Airports Holding. It started its operations in Georgia in 2005.

