Kazakhstan’s regional airline company ready to transport Bek Air's passengers

28 December 2019 10:09 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s regional QAZAQ AIR airline company has announced that it is ready to transport Bek Air company’s passengers, the plane of which crashed on the morning of Dec. 27, 2019, Trend reports with reference to QAZAQ AIR.

“QAZAQ AIR is ready to receive passengers whose flights were canceled due to the incident on Dec. 27, 2019 in Almaty region,” the report said.

According to the company, through Dec. 31, 2019, if there are seats available, the passenger who has a Bek Air ticket, can purchase a ticket to QAZAQ AIR flights at the price that will not exceed the price of the original Bek Air ticket.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

---

