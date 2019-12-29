Bek Air company’s insurer to make insurance payments to those injured in crash

29 December 2019 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Bek Air company’s insurer – Amanat company - will make insurance payments to those injured in Bek Air company’s plane crash, Trend reports with reference to Amanat.

“Under the ‘On compulsory insurance of civil liability of air carrier before passengers’ law, the insurance payments will be received by the passengers who received harm to health, as well as by relatives who were dependent on passengers who died,” the report said.

The company is planning to make insurance payments over the period of seven days since receiving all necessary documents from Bek Air company and passengers.

“Injured passengers will receive payments of up to 200 units of monthly calculation index (MCI) in the volume of actual expenditures for treatment. For those disabled as a result of the crash, the insurance payments will vary from 2,500 units of MCI to 5,000 units of MCI. Those who lost their loved ones will receive payments of 5,000 MCI,” the company said.

Starting from Jan.1, 2020 the MCI amount equals 2,651 tenge ($6.9).

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

As a result of the crash, Bek Air company’s operations were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan, which implemented the flight.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan's GDP volume nearing $105B
Business 18:24
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of transformers
Tenders 14:35
Additional train organized for passengers of Bek Air in Kazakhstan
Transport 11:01
Kazakhstan’s SCAT airline company extends help to passengers of Bek Air
Transport 10:58
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana transports relatives of those injured in Bek Air's crash for free
Transport 28 December 17:48
Fitch talks rating of Kazakhstan's KazAgroFinance's bonds
Business 28 December 17:41
Latest
Kazakhstan's GDP volume nearing $105B
Business 18:24
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy sums up activities of free economic zones
Business 18:24
Exports from Iran’s Khorramshahr port increase 25%
Business 17:59
Summary of Green Corridor gating system in Azerbaijan for 2019
Economy 17:59
Iran's budget less dependent on oil sale revenues
Oil&Gas 17:47
Volume of exports from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir to Azerbaijan revealed
Turkey 17:45
SOCAR: Oil production at Azerbaijan's ACG block of fields reached 500 million tons
Oil&Gas 17:36
3.5 million tons may be loaded and unloaded in Iran’s Chabahar port
Transport 17:34
Azerbaijan reveals results of reforms done within Single Window system in 2019
Business 17:29