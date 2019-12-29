Bek Air company’s insurer to make insurance payments to those injured in crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Bek Air company’s insurer – Amanat company - will make insurance payments to those injured in Bek Air company’s plane crash, Trend reports with reference to Amanat.

“Under the ‘On compulsory insurance of civil liability of air carrier before passengers’ law, the insurance payments will be received by the passengers who received harm to health, as well as by relatives who were dependent on passengers who died,” the report said.

The company is planning to make insurance payments over the period of seven days since receiving all necessary documents from Bek Air company and passengers.

“Injured passengers will receive payments of up to 200 units of monthly calculation index (MCI) in the volume of actual expenditures for treatment. For those disabled as a result of the crash, the insurance payments will vary from 2,500 units of MCI to 5,000 units of MCI. Those who lost their loved ones will receive payments of 5,000 MCI,” the company said.

Starting from Jan.1, 2020 the MCI amount equals 2,651 tenge ($6.9).

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

As a result of the crash, Bek Air company’s operations were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan, which implemented the flight.

