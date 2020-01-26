World Bank ready to participate in modernization of airports in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport Achilbai Ramatov met with a World Bank delegation led by Vice President Cyril Muller, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further strengthening long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation between Uzbekistan and the World Bank, as well as the implementation of projects in priority areas of cooperation.

In particular, the parties discussed mechanisms for implementing projects to improve the country's transport infrastructure, including the construction and reconstruction of airports and roads in cooperation with the World Bank.

Muller noted that the World Bank provided financial support to Uzbekistan, mainly in the field of road construction. The World Bank has expressed its willingness to participate in projects to modernize the infrastructure of airports in Uzbekistan.

Ramatov said that over 40 projects with the participation of the World Bank are being implemented in the country. In addition, he noted that joint work with the World Bank Group on improving civil aviation will continue.

