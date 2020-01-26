World Bank ready to participate in modernization of airports in Uzbekistan

26 January 2020 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport Achilbai Ramatov met with a World Bank delegation led by Vice President Cyril Muller, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further strengthening long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation between Uzbekistan and the World Bank, as well as the implementation of projects in priority areas of cooperation.

In particular, the parties discussed mechanisms for implementing projects to improve the country's transport infrastructure, including the construction and reconstruction of airports and roads in cooperation with the World Bank.

Muller noted that the World Bank provided financial support to Uzbekistan, mainly in the field of road construction. The World Bank has expressed its willingness to participate in projects to modernize the infrastructure of airports in Uzbekistan.

Ramatov said that over 40 projects with the participation of the World Bank are being implemented in the country. In addition, he noted that joint work with the World Bank Group on improving civil aviation will continue.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
IAEA talks future projects in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 08:34
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy ​control valve
Tenders 25 January 14:30
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy ​temperature detector
Tenders 25 January 14:03
Indian Routern.com company eyes co-op with Uzbekistan in IT sector
ICT 25 January 12:49
Uzbek president outlines major plans for work of local banks in near future
Finance 25 January 12:40
Work on Uzbek Tandircha-Shurtanneftegaz, Chigil-Mubarek gas pipelines continues
Oil&Gas 25 January 12:19
Latest
Alibaba launches free online medical consultation to ease hospital pressure
China 20:19
Death toll in Turkey earthquake rises to 38 (UPDATE)
Turkey 19:30
China to extend Spring Festival holiday to contain coronavirus outbreak
China 19:26
19 killed in attack on gendarmery camp in central Mali
Other News 18:26
Kazakh prime minister orders to suspend visa-free entry for Chinese transit passengers
Kazakhstan 17:00
Deputy PM: WEF 2020 became more significant for Azerbaijan
Politics 16:19
The India Way in Foreign Policy: Shaper & Net Security Provider/Unpacking the India Way in Foreign Policy
Other News 16:18
Deputy minister: Iran holding talks on e-corridor with Azerbaijan, Georgia
Business 15:50
Death toll from Brazil heavy rains rises to 30
Other News 15:36