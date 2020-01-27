Kazakh Air Astana suspends tourist groups from China

27 January 2020 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana airline company has canceled all visits of tourist groups from China’s Urumqi and Beijing cities, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee.

Currently, air transportation of passengers between Kazakhstan and China is implemented by Kazakhstan’s Air Astana and SCAT companies, and China’s China Southern Airlines. In total, 34 flights per week are implemented between two countries, including 22 flights by Kazakh companies and 12 flights by Chinese companies.

“Air Astana canceled all visits by tourist groups from Urumqi starting from Jan. 24 this year, and from Beijing from Jan. 28, 2020. Return of air tickets from China is carried out without charging fines,” the report said.

An outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia later identified as a new type of coronavirus and denoted as 2019-nCoV was registered in China's Wuhan in late Dec.2019.

As of Jan.27, 2020, the number of those infected amounted to 2,744 people, whereas the number of deceased amounted to 80 people.

---

