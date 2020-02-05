Reconstruction of Bahramtepe-Bilasuvar highway in Azerbaijan to be completed in 2020 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Reconstruction of the Bahramtapa-Bilasuvar highway in Azerbaijan will be completed in 2020, Trend reports with reference to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

According to the agency, the length of the Bahramtapa-Bilasuvar highway is 60 kilometers. Under the project, work is underway to improve the road while maintaining the existing road axis. The total width of the road is 15 meters; this includes the carriageway with a width of 7.5 meters and roadsides with a width of 3.75 meters in each direction.

"As part of the project, the construction site was cleaned, the surface of the old asphalt concrete pavement was removed, the road was removed by excavating old and useless soil and work was done to strengthen and expand the rock. The construction of the road foundation began after the excavation work. The road base is built using optimal mixtures of crushed stone and sand. In parallel with this, work is underway on the asphalting of parts prepared for the road base. Thus, a new asphalt concrete pavement with a thickness of 27 centimeters, consisting of three layers, is laid," the agency said.

In accordance with the requirements of the "Building Norms and Rules", construction of three road bridges along a 60-kilometer road is envisaged, within the framework of which the work is also underway. The length of the bridges is 28 meters and 32.5 meters, reads the message. It is planned to repair and strengthen the existing road bridge with a length of 230 meters, located on 3.7 kilometer of the road along the Araz River. The works on the bridges is compl85 percent.

The removal of existing pipes and the construction of new ones are also on the list of completed work. Construction work on the bridges continues. In addition, since the old water supply system needs updating and construction of new pipes, 61 existing pipes are being updated, 39 round pipes and 14 rectangular culverts are under construction. Under the project, an underground passage will also be built at 8 points along the road, 28 bus stops are also planned to be installed in the necessary places.

The report notes that in general, the progress of road work is ahead of the plan and makes 57 percent compared to 43 percent.

The Bahramtepe-Bilasuvar highway is important from the point of view of economic relations among the Azerbaijani districts, including the Imishli and Bilasuvar districts, the socio-economic development of regions, as well as the reduction of transport costs. Along with this, this road plays an important role in improving the efficiency of transit services, being a highway connecting the East-West and North-South transport corridors.

