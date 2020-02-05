Azerbaijan continues work to strengthen Baku-Alat-Gazakh-state border of Georgia road (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Trend:

The Azerbaijan Highway State Agency continues construction and restoration work on the Baku-Alat-Gazakh-state border with Georgia, Trend reports referring to the agency.

“The construction and restoration work is being carried out on the basis of a report prepared as a result of geological exploration, as well as on the basis of a project prepared with the participation of the State Agency for Control over Safety in Construction of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency and foreign experts,” the message said.

In particular, the agency spoke about the work in progress on the road leading to the Bibi Heybat mosque (Azerbaijan).

"Two supporting walls re expected to be built under the road, currently piling is underway on this territory," said the agency.

“The reinforced concrete ditches have been set up to keep rainwater and groundwater from the territory,” the message said. “The steps are being taken to create a new drainage and sprinkler-sewer system as well.”

The construction and restoration work is planned to be completed until June.

