Plane with passengers from Wuhan arrives in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways plane with passengers from Wuhan arrived at Islam Karimov airport at 11:45 (GMT+5) local time on Feb. 5, Trend reports citing press service of Uzbekistan Airways.

There were 84 passengers on board, as well as crew members, medical workers and virus specialists with modern means of protection, the press service said with reference to Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

As reported, on arrival, the passengers were directed to a temporary accommodation point.

According to the decision of the Special Commission of Uzbekistan, all passengers from China will be accommodated in specialized medical facilities in Tashkent and Tashkent region, where they will be kept under supervision of medical personnel for the entire period of quarantine - 14 days. They will be provided with all necessary medicines and free food.

During the quarantine, the patients will be prohibited from meeting with family members, relatives and other people.

