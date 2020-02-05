Plane with passengers from Wuhan arrives in Uzbekistan

5 February 2020 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways plane with passengers from Wuhan arrived at Islam Karimov airport at 11:45 (GMT+5) local time on Feb. 5, Trend reports citing press service of Uzbekistan Airways.

There were 84 passengers on board, as well as crew members, medical workers and virus specialists with modern means of protection, the press service said with reference to Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

As reported, on arrival, the passengers were directed to a temporary accommodation point.

According to the decision of the Special Commission of Uzbekistan, all passengers from China will be accommodated in specialized medical facilities in Tashkent and Tashkent region, where they will be kept under supervision of medical personnel for the entire period of quarantine - 14 days. They will be provided with all necessary medicines and free food.

During the quarantine, the patients will be prohibited from meeting with family members, relatives and other people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan to evacuate citizens from more Chinese cities
Kazakhstan 17:32
Chinese embassy in Azerbaijan talks trade relations between countries
Business 16:24
One of Iranian citizens arriving from China shows symptoms of coronavirus
Iran 16:00
Kazakh citizens evacuated from Wuhan to Russia, Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan 14:52
7 people suspected of having coronavirus quarantined in Baku
Society 11:44
Kazakhstan allocates additional funds to battle coronavirus spread
Kazakhstan 11:36
Latest
Operational results of Kazakhstan's seaports revealed
Transport 17:42
Kazakhstan to evacuate citizens from more Chinese cities
Kazakhstan 17:32
Uzbekistan sees growth in internet users, overall country coverage
ICT 17:31
Zamira Hajiyeva loses trial over first unexplained-wealth order in UK
Society 17:27
Valmont Industries to launch manufacturing of irrigation systems in Kazakhstan
Construction 17:26
Trade association: Azerbaijani entrepreneurs should correctly use opportunities provided by state
Economy 17:24
Analysis: New gas discovery not enough to turn UAE into net exporter
Oil&Gas 17:12
EU's new foreign policy chief to meet Pompeo in Washington
Europe 17:05
Volume of Iran's crude oil production disclosed
Oil&Gas 17:00