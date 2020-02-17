Subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways starts co-op with Rail Cargo Group Hungary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

The ADY Container, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has started cooperation with Rail Cargo Group Hungary, Trend reports referring to the message of the ADY Container company.

The ADY Container representative Rashad Majidov met with Director of Rail Cargo Group Hungary Martha Gabor and representative of this company in Southeast Europe, Daniel Dejo.

The issues of joint organization of container transportation between Central and Eastern Europe and between Azerbaijan and Central Asia were discussed at the meeting.

During the meeting, the parties, along with other issues, discussed joint measures to determine the potential cargo base, exchange of statistical information on goods, and create a legal basis for partnership.

Gabor emphasized that Central Asia is an important region for Hungary's railway cargo transit through Azerbaijan.

The director of the Hungarian Railway Association (HUNGRAIL), Lajos Hodosi, also attended the meeting.