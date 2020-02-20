Azerbaijan, Latvia considering possibilities for direct flights throughout year, says envoy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.20

Azerbaijan and Latvia are considering possibilities for the direct flights throughout the year, Latvia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dainis Garančs told Trend.

He noted that in 2019, 12 percent growth was recorded in passenger flow between the two countries.

"During the last summer season "AirBaltic", the flag carrier of Latvia, on direct flights between Riga and Baku carried 11 978 passengers. Growth in airfreight volumes has been registered as well. Possibilities for the direct flights between both capitals throughout the year now are being considered," said the envoy.

Talking about other plans for cooperation in 2020, he said Latvia will further develop cooperation with Azerbaijan as an important economic partner in the South Caucasus region, and will continue to support the reform process by sharing our experience.

"We are also interested to promote further cooperation in education, in particular higher education and research, including promoting mobility of students, researchers and academic personnel, exchanging information as well as developing joint projects. Approximately 150 students from Azerbaijan every year are studying in Latvia. In 2019/2020 academic year 15 scholarships are granted to students and researchers from Azerbaijan," said Garančs.

He went on to add that in spring of 2020, the next session of the Intergovernmental Commission on economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation is planned to be held in Riga to discuss wide range of bilateral issues.

"We also hope that the negotiations on the EU and Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Agreement will be successfully finalized thereby improving prospects for cooperation between Latvia and Azerbaijan," the ambassador said.

