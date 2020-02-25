Kazakhstan may suspend flights to Iran due to coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan is looking into limiting flights to countries where coronavirus is spreading, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

He said that the issue is currently being considered by country’s Ministry of Healthcare.

“First and foremost these are the countries where coronavirus is actively spreading, i.e. South Korea, South-East Asia countries, and Iran. The issue is currently being looked into,” he said.

Lastayev noted that the number of flights in these countries will at the very least be limited. He added that today (Feb. 25) a meeting of the interagency commission will be held and the final decision will be made.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,690 people have died and over 80,100 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries including Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines.

