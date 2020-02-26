Kazakhstan may restrict flights to Japan amid coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.26

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan is considering restricting flights implementation to Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kazakhstan’s Chief Sanitary Doctor Zhandarbek Bekshin said, Trend reports.

Bekshin said that the issue is currently being looked into by Kazakhstan’s Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

He also reminded that flights between Kazakhstan and Japan are currently being implemented two times a week by Kazakhstan’s SCAT airline company.

On Feb. 25, 2020, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev said that Kazakhstan is looking into limiting flights to countries where coronavirus is spreading.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,760 people have died and over 81,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries, including Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh