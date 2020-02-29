Kazakhstan’s SCAT suspends flights to Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.29

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s SCAT airline company will bring back 400 Kazakh citizens who are currently in Saudi Arabia, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The flights will be implemented on Feb. 29 and March 4. Following the flights, the company will suspend flights to Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia.

On Feb. 28, Saudi Arabia suspended issuance of online tourist visas to citizens of seven countries, including Kazakhstan. Citizens of these countries are also no longer allowed to receive tourist visas in Saudi airports.

As of Feb. 29, 2020, no coronavirus cases have been reported in Kazakhstan.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease is nearing 3,000. Over 85,400 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

