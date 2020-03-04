Uzbekistan sends out another humanitarian plane to China to fight coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan has sent a second shipment of humanitarian aid to China, to support the Chinese side's efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports citing Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan.

The Ministry of Defence's CASA C-295 aircraft carrying humanitarian aid flew from Tashkent airport to Chinese Urumqi. Sterile disposable medical gloves, protective overalls, filtering face masks and medical masks will be delivered to China.

The first shipment of humanitarian cargo was send by Uzbekistan in China, on February 12. The order of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on sending humanitarian aid to China was signed February 11.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 3,000. Over 93,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.