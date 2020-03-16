Georgia bans foreign citizens' entry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Foreign citizens will be banned from entering Georgia from March 18 amid coronavirus pandemic, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s spokesperson Irakli Chikovani announced at a press conference on March 16, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

PM’s spokesperson added that Georgian citizens will be able to return to the country from abroad.

“For the next two weeks, foreign citizens will not be allowed to enter Georgia. Meanwhile, Georgian citizens and their family members who wish to return to Georgia may use the flights operated by Georgian Airlines,” said Chikovani.

As of today, Georgia has 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Earlier, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

