Turkey, Georgia permit Uzbek trucks to pass across Georgian-Turkish border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 2

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Passage of Uzbekistan's cargo vehicles across the Georgian-Turkish border has renewed, Trend reports citing Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

Due to urgent measures taken to counter the coronavirus, the entry of trucks of national carriers into the territory of Turkey was limited.

However, as a result of negotiations with the responsible ministries and departments of Turkey and Georgia, the border is again open for Uzbek cargo.

The Turkish side allowed Uzbek road carriers to enter the country after a 14-day period from the date of leaving Uzbekistan.

On the night of 30 March, the transport permit was re-issued and to date, over 50 trucks have crossed the Georgian-Turkish border.

The situation is monitored by Uzbek diplomatic missions in these countries, which keep in touch with Uzbek drivers who are citizens of Uzbekistan waiting for the 14-day quarantine to expire, the report said.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini