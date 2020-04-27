Japan bans entry from Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and other states due to pandemic

Japan has expanded the list of countries whose citizens are banned from entering the country to include Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and other 11 countries in Middle East, Africa and Latin America, the government coronavirus taskforce passed the decision on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The measures regarding these 14 countries will enter into force already on April 29," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said following the taskforce meeting. He also instructed to extend suspension of visa issuance for foreigners until late May.

These rules will particularly now be in effect for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Peru and the Dominican Republic. The list now includes 87 states. Japan earlier banned entry from the United States, China, South Korea, EU and Southeast Asian countries.

Those who travelled to the states mentioned two weeks prior to arriving in Japan will also be refused entry. The measures against Russia are practically a formality since the air travel between the two states has been suspended since late March.