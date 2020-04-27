Georgian citizens to return from Minsk on three special flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The Belarusian airline Belavia and the Georgian government have concluded an agreement according to which flights to Tbilisi will be operated from Minsk airport on May 3, 10 and 17, Trend reports with reference to the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

As reported, tickets for May flights will be available two days before the departure date and can be purchased on the website of Belavia Airlines.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry has planned six more flights from European capitals for the return of citizens: on April 27 - Warsaw-Tbilisi, on April 30 - Madrid-Tbilisi, on May 2 - Prague-Tbilisi, on May 5 - Athens-Tbilisi, on May 7 - Amsterdam-Tbilisi, on May 9 - Berlin-Tbilisi.

All flights will be operated by Georgian Airways.

Georgian citizens abroad, who want to return to the country have to fill out a special electronic application, which is available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and on the websites of the diplomatic missions of Georgia.

On the recommendation of the interagency coordination council, the price of tickets for special flights for the return of Georgian citizens from abroad should not exceed 199 euros.

Georgia extended the shutdown on regular air traffic until May 22 following the extension of the state of emergency.

