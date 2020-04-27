Kazakhstan increases export of chemical goods to Azerbaijan via railways

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.27

The volume of import-export cargo turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan via railway amounted to 26,320 tons over the period from January through February 2020, which is 174,960 tons less compared to the same period of 2019 (201,280 tons), a representative of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development told Trend.

This includes 11,760 tons of export from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, which is 157,830 tons less than during the same period of last year (169,590 tons), and 11,560 tons of import from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan, which is 17,130 tons less than during the same period of last year (31,690 tons).

During the reporting period, a decrease of Kazakh grain export was observed, the export of which to Azerbaijan amounted to 1,800 tons compared to 159,400 tons during the same period of 2019 (decrease by 157,600 tons).

In January-February 2020, the decrease of ferrous metals export amounted to 5,500 tons compared to 6,700 tons during the same period of 2019 (decrease by 1,200 tons).

In turn, export volume of chemical goods and soda amounted to 500 tons during the reporting period compared to 400 tons during first two months of 2019 having increased by 100 tons.

Import supplies of ferrous metals from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan decreased to 2,000 tons, which is 1,000 tons less than during first two months of 2019.

The ministry added that volume of export-import cargo transportation by railways between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan amounted to 553,970 tons in 2019, which is 142,180 tons less than in 2018 (696,150 tons).

Thus, export from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan amounted to 316,340 tons, which is 93,230 tons less compared to 2018 (409,570 tons), whereas import from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan amounted to 237,630 tons, having decreased by 48,950 tons compared to 2018 (286,500 tons).

