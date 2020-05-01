Kazakhstan's Air Astana eyes resuming domestic lights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana and FlyArystan airline companies are planning to resume implementation of flights on domestic routes, a representative of Air Astana told Trend.

On May 1, 2020 Air Astana has resumed flights between Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities. The flights are being implemented three times a day via Airbus 320/321 and Embraer E190-E2.

“To ensure safety and health of passengers, the company follows the measures set forth by country’s chief sanitary doctor. Thus, passengers must wear masks during the flight and have a document confirmed they are coronavirus-negative. The passengers will also have to undergo a non-contact temperature test,” the company said.

Thus, in order to comply with all procedures, passengers must arrive at the airport two hours prior to departure.

“Special seating arrangement is to be implemented in the cabin. On-board meals must be provided in disposable dishes. After eating, passengers must put their masks back on and keep them on for the duration of the flight,” the company said.

The company also said that following the state of emergency lifting in Kazakhstan, the Air Astana group of companies, including FlyArystan lowcoster, will resume flights on other domestic routes.

Within the framework of step-by-step ease quarantine regime in Kazakhstan the flights between Nur-Sultan and Almaty from May 1 has been made. Initially, the frequency of flights will be 4 flights per day. Flights will be carried out in accordance with the enhanced sanitary standards. They will carry fewer passengers and will use special remote seating method in the plane.

In order to prevent coronavirus spreading in Kazakhstan, the number of flights was reduced by 438 flights per week on international destinations on 97 routes, which makes up 99 percent of all international flights implemented.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 3,551. The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

---

