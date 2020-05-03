Georgia in talks to resume air traffic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgian authorities are in talks over restoration of air links with a number of countries, the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"Perhaps we will restore regular flights in certain directions with strict compliance with the requirements, but this will depend on the will and situation in the countries with which we are conducting these negotiations," said Turnava.

However, the minister did not specify which countries Georgia is negotiating with.

This is not the first statement by the Georgian minister on the possibility of restoring the influx of tourists into the country. Earlier, Turnava said that Georgia could become one of the first countries to open up for tourists.

Tourism is one of the most important spheres for Georgia, as the largest number of citizens are employed in this field. The country’s tourism revenues fell by 70 percent in March compared to the same period last year.