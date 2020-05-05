Georgia brings back over 9K citizens amid coronavirus pandemic

Transport 5 May 2020 17:14 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia brings back over 9K citizens amid coronavirus pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian diplomatic representations have provided assistance to a total of 18,857 Georgian citizens abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic as of May 5, Trend reports via the Georgian's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As reported, 9,630 of them have been brought back to Georgia.

Furthermore, Georgian citizens will be brought from Athens to Tbilisi on May 5 by a special flight.

Georgian citizens will return from Jordan and Saudi Arabia on May 6, the Netherlands on May 7 and from Germany on May 9, said the ministry.

In addition to recently carried out flights from Vienna, Madrid, Copenhagen and Warsaw, Georgia has already arranged special flights to evacuate its citizens from other cities including Berlin, Vienna, London, Athens, Amsterdam, Larnaca, Beijing, Rome, Paris, Tel Aviv, Prague and Barcelona.

Out of the Georgian citizens who have returned to the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, 5,369 were brought by special flights, 3,946 by land vehicles and 315 by ferry.

Georgian citizens who are abroad and want to return to the country have to fill a special electronic application, which is available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and on the websites of the diplomatic missions of Georgia.

Citizens that will come back to Georgia will be placed in 14-day quarantine.

The flights will be carried out by the national flag carrier Georgian Airways, and ticket price will not exceed 199 euros.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Sowing of elite seeds expands in Kazakhstan's Akmola region
Sowing of elite seeds expands in Kazakhstan's Akmola region
Joint commercial Turkmen-Turkish bank presents new offer on various loans
Joint commercial Turkmen-Turkish bank presents new offer on various loans
Uzbekistan to use new rating system for ranking development of its regions
Uzbekistan to use new rating system for ranking development of its regions
Loading Bars
Latest
Sowing of elite seeds expands in Kazakhstan's Akmola region Business 17:47
Apartment sales up in first half of March 2020 in Georgia Business 17:41
Azerbaijan’s AzerTelecom backbone internet provider talks telecommunication projects in 2020 ICT 17:34
Azerbaijan confirms 76 new COVID-19 cases Society 17:32
Post-pandemic EU must accelerate dev’t of new generation gas technologies Oil&Gas 17:30
Revenues of Iran's Shazand Oil Refinery sharply increase Oil&Gas 17:28
Venezuela - golden opportunity for Iran's exports, says ex-ambassador Business 17:23
Joint commercial Turkmen-Turkish bank presents new offer on various loans Business 17:20
Uzbekistan to use new rating system for ranking development of its regions Economy 17:16
Georgia brings back over 9K citizens amid coronavirus pandemic Transport 17:14
Kazakhstan's Kazmotransflot doubles oil transportation plan in 1Q2020 Transport 17:07
Iranian MP: decision to denominate currency - positive step Business 17:05
Facebook maintains leadership among social networks in Azerbaijan ICT 17:03
European Council: Georgia remains close partner of Europe Business 16:59
Total says gradual oil demand increase may not bring rapid resolution of oil crisis Oil&Gas 16:57
Azerbaijani company talks new types of dairy products Business 16:54
Total increases hydrocarbon output, reduces petroleum products’ sales Oil&Gas 16:49
Iran to hold all 2020 exhibitions despite coronavirus outbreak Iran 16:48
Azerbaijan discloses data for transactions on securities Finance 16:48
UNIDO talks projects in Uzbekistan: investments, modernization, exports Finance 16:45
Various industrial projects' implementation underway in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region Business 16:43
French L’Opinion: Georgia offers favorable investment environment Business 16:36
State investments increase in ICT sector becomes priority in Azerbaijan ICT 16:33
France's early COVID-19 case may hold clues to pandemic's start Europe 16:31
Yemen records nine new coronavirus infections, taking total to 21 Other News 16:29
Kazakhstan to launch local flights to country's Alakol lake Transport 16:27
Payments on non-life insurance significantly increase in Azerbaijan Economy 16:26
Azerbaijan's RabitaBank ends 1Q2020 on high note Finance 16:18
Use of Chrome, Samsung browsers increases in Azerbaijan ICT 16:15
Electric motorcycles to go on sale in Iran Oil&Gas 16:10
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 16:04
Iran may start exporting coronavirus test kits to European countries Business 15:53
Uzbekistan reveals coronavirus statistics as of May 5 Uzbekistan 15:43
Azerbaijan sees spike of exchange transactions in dollars Finance 15:43
Iran gov't buys domestic coronavirus test kits to back local producers Iran 15:43
Gaps along oil & gas supply chain to take some time to fix Oil&Gas 15:39
Iran's Bazargan border customs resume work, for now with limits Business 15:35
Azerbaijan’s AzMikroInvest NBCO discloses data on issued loans Finance 15:33
Iran's Pishtazteb company exports COVID-19 test kits to Germany Business 15:25
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 15:21
Aggregate loan portfolio of commercial banks in Uzbekistan increases Finance 15:12
Georgian PM thanks International Monetary Fund Business 15:08
Samsung remains most popular mobile device in Azerbaijan ICT 15:04
Uzbekistan expands business relations with Russian retailers Business 15:03
Google's share in Azerbaijani market slightly drops ICT 15:01
Azerbaijan's web traffic triples during coronavirus quarantine ICT 14:55
COVID-19 cases nearing 100,000 in Iran Iran 14:54
Issuance of mortgage decreases in Georgia Business 14:42
UN General Assembly president: NAM will continue to be voice of reason Politics 14:41
President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 20m for construction and repair of educational institutions in Baku and its settlements Politics 14:38
Oil pipeline repaired at Iran’s Dehloran field Oil&Gas 14:34
Iran may re-generate assets to compensate for budget deficit Business 14:32
Turkmenistan advocates restoration of energy supplies to world markets Turkmenistan 14:18
Coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany at 0.71 Europe 14:17
Iran talks details of trade turnover with Arab countries Business 14:09
EU supports Uzbekistan's accession to WTO Economy 13:54
Prices on all meat types up in Kazakhstan Business 13:31
Commercial banks of Uzbekistan begin to depreciate dollar Finance 13:27
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 13:14
Total liabilities of Azerbaijan's Rabitabank drop in 1Q2020 Finance 13:10
Iran's National Drilling Company talks priorities Oil&Gas 13:09
UK COVID-19 death toll rises above 32,000, highest in Europe Europe 13:09
Oil demand bottom is behind us, says Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 13:08
Malaysia reports 30 new coronavirus cases and one death Other News 13:08
Lebanon set to extend coronavirus shutdown until May 24 Arab World 13:01
Microsoft to invest $1 billion in Poland Europe 12:59
Kazakhstan to oversee launch of thousands of infrastructure projects Business 12:58
How should oil companies behave under $20/bbl? Oil&Gas 12:57
Kazakh Kazatomprom to enter Argentina's market through uranium export Oil&Gas 12:54
Azerbaijani oil prices go up Oil&Gas 12:52
Azerbaijani MP: Armenian leadership voices unfounded statements one after another Politics 12:47
Special Quarantine Regime and State of Emergency – Comparative Analysis Society 12:36
Video conference of Non-Aligned Movement - indicator of Azerbaijan's authority on international arena Politics 12:28
Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 600 in Georgia Georgia 12:25
6 more undergraduate students of Baku Higher Oil School get employed Society 12:17
Azerbaijan launches new mechanism for refunding part of VAT to consumers Finance 12:02
Two power stations commissioned in Iran's Markazi Province Oil&Gas 11:52
Nomads in Iran's Khorasan Province to be provided with solar panels Oil&Gas 11:45
Bakcell offers 20GB + Unlimited internet during nights and mornings Society 11:44
Turkmen president calls for partnership in medical sector between NAM, WHO Turkmenistan 11:40
Myungsung Placon, Uzbekistan reaffirm investments in greenhouse complexes Business 11:34
Oil prices extend gains on demand hopes as lockdowns ease Oil&Gas 11:30
Equinor postpones drilling of Aypara prospect in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:29
President of Turkmenistan proposes to adopt new document on COVID-19 Turkmenistan 11:00
Charities in Iran to tighten co-op amid coronavirus pandemic Iran 10:51
Kazakh gas transporting company opens tender for vehicles repair Tenders 10:44
Azerbaijani non-life insurance market climbs in 1Q2020 Economy 10:44
Hugo Boss expects virus hit to worsen before recovery Europe 10:43
Wizz Air passenger numbers plunge 98% in April Europe 10:41
Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on May 5 Finance 10:33
Uzbekistan looks to cut down on diesel, fuel imports Oil&Gas 10:19
Iran rewarding low-consuming power users across country Business 10:15
COVID-19 fight continues in Iran, sports complexes, schools still on lock Iran 10:10
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 5 Finance 10:05
Iranian currency rates for May 5 Finance 09:49
Georgia allows construction sector to resume work Construction 09:47
Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, no new deaths Other News 09:37
Turkey's export to BSEC members rises in 1Q2020 Turkey 09:35
Railway is safest mode for cargo transportation between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, says ministry Transport 09:23
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:13
All news