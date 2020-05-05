Georgia brings back over 9K citizens amid coronavirus pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian diplomatic representations have provided assistance to a total of 18,857 Georgian citizens abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic as of May 5, Trend reports via the Georgian's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As reported, 9,630 of them have been brought back to Georgia.

Furthermore, Georgian citizens will be brought from Athens to Tbilisi on May 5 by a special flight.

Georgian citizens will return from Jordan and Saudi Arabia on May 6, the Netherlands on May 7 and from Germany on May 9, said the ministry.

In addition to recently carried out flights from Vienna, Madrid, Copenhagen and Warsaw, Georgia has already arranged special flights to evacuate its citizens from other cities including Berlin, Vienna, London, Athens, Amsterdam, Larnaca, Beijing, Rome, Paris, Tel Aviv, Prague and Barcelona.

Out of the Georgian citizens who have returned to the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, 5,369 were brought by special flights, 3,946 by land vehicles and 315 by ferry.

Georgian citizens who are abroad and want to return to the country have to fill a special electronic application, which is available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and on the websites of the diplomatic missions of Georgia.

Citizens that will come back to Georgia will be placed in 14-day quarantine.

The flights will be carried out by the national flag carrier Georgian Airways, and ticket price will not exceed 199 euros.

