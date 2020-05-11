Over 150 Georgian citizens return home from Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

As many as 183 Georgian citizens returned home via Berlin-Tbilisi flight, Trend reports referring to Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

Passengers underwent a medical examination upon arrival at the airport after which they were taken to quarantine places arranged in different hotels. They will have to go into quarantine for a mandatory period of 14 days.

The ministry noted that 84 quarantine zones have been created throughout Georgia so far.

Currently, 4,909 people are placed under quarantine.

Georgian citizens who are abroad and want to return to the country have to fill a special electronic application, which is available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and on the websites of the diplomatic missions of Georgia.

All citizens that come back to Georgia are placed in 14-day quarantine.

The flights will be carried out by the national flag carrier Georgian Airways, and ticket price will not exceed 199 euros.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356