Uzbekistan brings back citizens from Russia

Uzbekistan Airways returned 267 Uzbeks from Russia via a charter flight on May 12, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

All returnees will be placed under a two-week quarantine in a special facility in accordance with the rules of sanitary-epidemiological supervision at COVID-19, the message said.

The day before, during an online briefing, Navruz Ashurmatov, spokesman for the Uzbek Transport Ministry, announced a list of charter flights to bring Uzbek citizens back from abroad between 13 and 24 May. A total of 12 flights are planned these days.

"To register, citizens must apply to a diplomatic mission or consulate of their home country. The passenger list will be provided to Uzbekistan Airways. Uzbekistanis will be accepted on board based on this list," the message said.

Uzbek authorities suspended transport passenger traffic with other countries from March 16 to April 30 due to the threat of coronavirus proliferation. However, from 30 March, all airports in the country were closed and air traffic was completely stopped. At the same time, charter flights were also suspended due to special government decisions.

On May 8, the Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country resumed export flights to return of Uzbek citizens. In particular, more than 800 Uzbeks returned from Sharjah, Minsk, Delhi and Seoul. All of them were placed under a 14-day quarantine, the message said.

