Uzbekistan may partially lift restrictions on railway movement

On May 13, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a video conference devoted to further easing of quarantine requirements, Trend reports citing the press service of the president.

"It is planned to resume flights between Tashkent and Nukus, Urgench, Termez, the movement of Afrosiyob high-speed trains in Samarkand, Navoi, Bukhara, Karshi and trains to the Ferghana Valley. The issue of removing restrictions on movement by private cars in the cities is also under study," the message said.

The president noted that despite the pandemic, a number of countries are gradually easing quarantine restrictions.

The meeting also discussed the epidemiological situation in the country and further easing of quarantine requirements based on proposals from regional leaders. In particular, it was noted that in the "green" and "yellow" zones it is advisable to gradually allow the provision of services in strict compliance with sanitary requirements.

The Republican Commission is tasked to approve the procedure, according to which ministries and agencies will take priority measures in case of deterioration of the epidemiological situation.

