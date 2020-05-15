Over 20 airlines express readiness to gradually resume flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

More than 20 airlines are ready to gradually resume flights to Georgia from July 1, Trend reports via the Press Office of the Government Administration.

According to the official information, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia held a meeting in the Administration earlier where the details regarding the tourism reopening were discussed.

It was noted at the meeting that negotiations on the creation of safe corridors are in an active phase with Israel, Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, the Baltic states. The embassies have received relevant instructions to actively communicate with the agencies of different countries.

On top of that, the meeting attendees discussed the technical details and standards which should be followed by airports, airlines and all entities operating in the tourism sector.

According to Gakharia, Georgia must be promoted as a safe destination for international travelers, as an internationally acclaimed and successful country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tourism has become an important sector of Georgian economy. The country has become well-known in the world as a tourism destination with its history, cuisine, and culture. Lots of people want to visit Georgia", said Gakharia.

He noted that Georgia needs to show the world that the country can host tourists and run the economy effectively.

