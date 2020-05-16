Uzbekistan Airways resumes sales of domestic flights tickets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways, upon the decision of the country's special commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the penetration and spread of coronavirus, will gradually resume flights in the regions of the country, Trend reports with reference to Uzbekistan Airways.

Tickets can be purchased online, at airline ticket offices and airports with strict compliance with all quarantine requirements, the message said.

From May 18, the airline will start operating flights on the following routes: Tashkent-Urgench-Tashkent (Monday, Thursday), Tashkent-Nukus-Tashkent (Tuesday, Friday), Tashkent-Termez-Tashkent (Wednesday, Saturday).

According to the new procedure, only those passengers who passed the coronavirus infection test at the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance no more than 120 hours before departure and have a certificate of negative result of the test will be admitted to the flights of the airline.

"Compliance with quarantine measures is mandatory including wearing of protective masks and gloves, observance of social distance at the check-in desk and on board the aircraft. Seating in the cabin will be arranged strictly according to boarding passes, and movement without necessity in the cabin is prohibited," the message said.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini