Ukraine plans to resume air traffic with Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Direct flights between Georgia and Ukraine will be resumed from July 1, said Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladislav Krikli, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

He made the remark after a video conversation with the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava.

"From July 1, we plan to launch the first flights between Georgia and Ukraine," the Ukrainian minister wrote on the social media after the conversation.

Minister Krikli noted that Ukraine has begun talks with the governments of various countries on the resumption of international flights.

The ministry of economy of Georgia has said that apart from the resumption of direct air flights, issues of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in other fields of the economy were also discussed during the conversation.

