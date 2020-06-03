Travel by railway remains suspended in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Long-distance (city to city) movement will be allowed in Georgia starting June 8, while travel by railway remains suspended, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Exceptions will be made for employees of the railway who can travel by the railway in order not to delay cargo shipping.

Regular air flights to transport passengers within the country remain paused, while charter flights should be agreed between the Civil Aviation Agency (GCAA) and the Ministry of Economy.

As reported, all economic activities will be allowed except organizing and holding sports, cultural and entertainment events, and sports-recreation activities.

Based on the new government decree, hotels will be allowed to work as quarantine spaces or based on the inspection to check whether they observe recommendations of the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, all kinds of shops, including shopping malls, open and closed produce markets and restaurants with outdoor seating areas resumed work in Georgia on June 1.

Starting June 8, restaurants and hotels that have passed the inspections of the Ministry of Health and have the appropriate permits will reopen.

