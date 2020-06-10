New automobile bridge opens at Turkmen-Iranian border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



New automobile bridge has opened to connect namesake cities of Sarakhs on the two sides of Turkmen-Iranian border, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.



The opening ceremony was held on June 8, 2020.



On this occasion, a video conference was held between high-ranking officials the two countries. The Turkmen side was headed by Minister of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan Rakhym Gandymov, and the Iranian delegation was led by Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami.



The parties noted the need of the development of transport routes in the current period and emphasized that the project is a result of coordinated activity of the two countries.



The parties stressed the importance of opening a new automobile bridge for enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, transport and other spheres.

This is the second joint border development project on construction of automobile bridges between the two countries aiming to expand and develop road transportation.



Earlier, Turkmenistan and Iran reviewed the construction progress of disinfection facilities at border checkpoints. The parties discussed various issues related to the operation regime of the above-mentioned checkpoints, as well as the procedure for direct transportation of relevant cargo through the borders.

