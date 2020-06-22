Georgian continues to examine possibility of opening borders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

Georgia is following international trends in travel and will soon decide what to do in terms of international tourism, taking into account the need to keep low infection rate in the country, Trend reports citing the Press Service of the Government Administration.

Opening up international tourism was one of the main issues the government discussed at the Inter-agency Coordination Council meeting on June 22. At the Inter-agency Coordination Council meeting, members of the Georgian government noted the importance of a cautious and gradual approach to opening up tourism and said that the safety of citizens is the top priority for the Georgian government.

The standards set for tourists and their transportation will be the same as the requirements for Georgian citizens in long-distance transportation, says the Georgian government.

Meanwhile, Georgia was negotiating with partner countries like Israel and various European countries to restart flights, but the talks have been postponed due to deteriorating epidemiological situation in these countries.

Georgia has already opened domestic tourism since June 15, while the decision to resume international tourism and countries for which Georgia will open its borders will be made soon, taking into account the epidemiological situation.

