Georgia effectively monitors land borders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Activity at Georgia’s land borders is being effectively monitored, but the government does not plan to take any fast steps, and the land borders will not be opening yet, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"Movement of Georgian citizens and the transportation of cargo through borders is proceeding without any interruption. We make international companies feel quite comfortable,” said Gakharia.

He noted that the health condition of truck drivers who enter the country is strictly monitored.

Meanwhile, Georgia recently decided to postpone opening its borders to international flights until August 1.

The decision to resume regular air traffic will be made based on the epidemiological situation in the world and in Georgia, says the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

