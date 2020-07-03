Georgian citizens traveling to Latvia not be placed under mandatory quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

Georgian citizens traveling to Latvia will not have to be placed under mandatory quarantine upon arrival, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

They also do not need to be tested for the coronavirus, said the report.

However, this will not apply to Georgian citizens traveling to Latvia from so-called ‘red countries’ where the pandemic is still raging.

Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava announced earlier that once Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and France open borders for Georgian citizens, Georgians will neither have to be placed under mandatory quarantine, nor to be tested for COVID-19.

On June 30, the Council of the European Union approved a list of 'green' countries Georgia included whose citizens can arrive in the EU starting July 1.

