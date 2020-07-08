Georgia to open its borders to 5 countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

Georgia will open its borders to a number of the European Union (EU) member states including Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

According to Advisor to the Prime Minister Irakli Chikovani, the nationals of the listed countries will be eligible to enter Georgia via direct flights.

Prior to arrival, they must fill in a special online application and provide the information about their travel history in the past two weeks, contact details and the exact place they plan to stay.

In case if their body temperature is 37°C or above, they will have to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing upon arrival in airports.

Moreover, those passengers who have a history of travelling to non-EU high-risk countries during the last 14 days, will undergo mandatory testing or quarantine.

