Georgian citizens returning from EU to undergo mandatory quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Upon return from European Union (EU) countries, Georgian citizens will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine, Prime Minister’s Adviser Irakli Chikovani said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

He made the remark after the meeting of Inter-agency Coordination Council on coronavirus.

Chikovani noted that the Georgian government has decided to open its borders to the following EU countries – Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

Prior to arrival, they must fill in a special online application and provide information about their travel history in the past two weeks, contact details and the exact place they plan to stay.

In case if their body temperature is 37°C or above, they will have to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing upon arrival in airports.

Moreover, those passengers who have a history of travelling to non-EU high-risk countries during the last 14 days, will undergo mandatory testing or quarantine.

