Georgia negotiating resuming flights with AirBaltic, Air France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The government of Georgia is negotiating with international airlines AirBaltic and Air France to resume air travel and regular flights with five European Union (EU) member states with which Georgia has unconditionally reopened its borders, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

These countries include Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. So far, an agreement has been reached with German Lufthansa to carry out two flights a week to Munich starting in August.

Travelers from these five countries will be able to come to Georgia for any purpose, but only through direct flights. Meanwhile, all five countries have also opened their borders for Georgia.

Before crossing the Georgian border, travelers must fill out a specially designed electronic form in which they must indicate their travel history of the previous 14 days before entering Georgia and where he/she is going to stay in the country.

Visitors to Georgia on a business trip will be required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for coronavirus at their own expense every 72 hours, or to go through mandatory 14-day quarantine at their own expense. This does not apply to citizens and residents of the five EU member states with which Georgia is unconditionally opening its borders.

