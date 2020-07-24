Domestic flights to be resumed in Georgia after 4-month pause

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Domestic flights will be resumed in Georgia after a 4-month pause, Trend reports via Georgian media.

From July 24, regular flights will be implemented from Natakhtari, Mestia and Ambrolauri airports, as well as from Tbilisi to Batumi.

In total, 6 flights in the direction of Mestia-Natakhtari, 5 flights in the direction of Tbilisi-Batumi and 3 flights in the direction of Ambrolauri-Natakhtari will be implemented from July 24 -31.

From August, regular flights to Mestia will be carried out five times a week, to Ambrolauri 3 times a week, and to Batumi four times a week.

Meanwhile, tickets’ price is the same in order to support domestic tourism.

