Domestic flights to be resumed in Georgia after 4-month pause
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Domestic flights will be resumed in Georgia after a 4-month pause, Trend reports via Georgian media.
From July 24, regular flights will be implemented from Natakhtari, Mestia and Ambrolauri airports, as well as from Tbilisi to Batumi.
In total, 6 flights in the direction of Mestia-Natakhtari, 5 flights in the direction of Tbilisi-Batumi and 3 flights in the direction of Ambrolauri-Natakhtari will be implemented from July 24 -31.
From August, regular flights to Mestia will be carried out five times a week, to Ambrolauri 3 times a week, and to Batumi four times a week.
Meanwhile, tickets’ price is the same in order to support domestic tourism.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356
U.S. fighter jet within visual range of Iranian passenger plane, but at safe distance: U.S. officials
Latest
Japanese Ambassador: Today we see impressive and wonderful story about how Georgia is struggling against pandemic
U.S. fighter jet within visual range of Iranian passenger plane, but at safe distance: U.S. officials