Cargo transportation through Turkey's airport in Antalya province drops

Transport 24 July 2020 20:38 (UTC+04:00)
Cargo transportation through Turkey's airport in Antalya province drops
Azerbaijani ministry: OPEC+ agreement allows regulating daily oil production during 2 years
Azerbaijani ministry: OPEC+ agreement allows regulating daily oil production during 2 years
Azerbaijan's import of jet fuel from Turkey for 2019 revealed
Azerbaijan's import of jet fuel from Turkey for 2019 revealed
Azerbaijani energy minister: Last segment of Southern Gas Corridor under completion
Azerbaijani energy minister: Last segment of Southern Gas Corridor under completion
Latest
Turkey's cargo transportation to Lebanon down in 1H2020 Business 20:51
No impact of global pandemic on export of cement from Turkey to Italy Business 20:45
Cargo transportation through Turkey's airport in Antalya province drops Transport 20:38
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Germany through its ports Turkey 20:27
Data on payments in Azerbaijani insurance market for 1H2020 disclosed Finance 20:17
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO) Politics 19:42
ADB to financially support Azerbaijan in combating COVID-19 Finance 18:16
Azerbaijan discloses data on fees in insurance market from January through June 2020 Finance 18:16
Ukraine-based Corum to supply its substations to Kazakhstan’s ferrochrome producer Business 18:15
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery to buy batteries via tender Tenders 18:13
Railway cargo transportation from Estonia to Azerbaijan drops Transport 18:12
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Iran may create joint multimodal transport corridor Transport 18:12
Mexican economy shrinks further in May to darken recovery prospects Other News 18:10
Program to support ventures experiencing problems with sales developed in Kazakhstan Business 18:08
Azerbaijani ministry: OPEC+ agreement allows regulating daily oil production during 2 years Oil&Gas 18:03
Azerbaijan's import of jet fuel from Turkey for 2019 revealed Oil&Gas 18:01
Uzbekistan's exports of textile products slightly increases during 1H2020 Business 17:52
Georgia plans to export olive soap Business 17:41
Azerbaijani energy minister: Last segment of Southern Gas Corridor under completion Oil&Gas 17:20
Azerbaijani energy minister talks volume of hydrocarbons produced from ACG Oil&Gas 17:17
Branch of Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for industrial safety expertise Tenders 17:12
Putin: Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border very sensitive for Russia Politics 17:07
Azerbaijan increases import of Turkish clothes Business 17:06
Azerbaijani Expressbank’s net profit increases Finance 17:05
UNDP in Turkmenistan opens tender to design website, mobile application Tenders 17:04
Azerbaijan confirms 573 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:02
Azerbaijan continues to export high technologies despite COVID-19 ICT 16:57
Exploitation of natural resources on Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia should be on agenda of world community Economy 16:42
Cargo transportation along Azerbaijan-Latvia route increases Transport 16:32
Iraq grows import of Turkish steel Business 16:19
Cargo transportation along Azerbaijan-Belarus route increases Transport 16:19
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy sockets via tender Tenders 16:12
Azerbaijani Express Bank reveals its assets for 2Q2020 Finance 16:02
Kazakhstan to hold auction for Waste to Energy plant construction Oil&Gas 15:58
Russia's leading research institute talks COVID-19 impact on Turkmenistan's oil gas sector Oil&Gas 15:56
Iran's handmade carpet sales decline Business 15:52
Russia to resume international flights from start of August Russia 15:49
Global trade hit by restrictions during COVID-19 crisis - WTO Europe 15:33
Russia's leading research institute: Gas exports remains main revenue source for Turkmen budget Oil&Gas 15:27
Heads of Azerbaijan's religious confessions appeal to world community, int'l organizations Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:21
Loans volume allocated in Kazakhstan's rural areas revealed Finance 15:13
Press-conference held in Stockholm in connection with Armenia’s provocations Politics 15:09
Azerbaijan establishes three new business associations Economy 15:08
Kazakhstan's export to UK down twofold Business 14:45
Elin Suleymanov meets with members of Azerbaijani community in US (PHOTO) Politics 14:43
BSTDB reveals portfolio of signed operations in Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 14:39
Azerbaijani tour operators get opportunity to sell tickets for flights to Istanbul Society 14:38
Unauthorized rally of Armenians in front of Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium fails (PHOTO) Politics 14:38
BSTDB to explore opportunities to finance ‘downstream’ operations in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:38
Mineral water exports from Georgia to Azerbaijan decline Business 14:36
Turkish Northern Plywood Mil to establish wood processing in North Kazakhstan Business 14:33
BSTDB will readily use its experience in renewable energy projects for benefit of Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:33
Uzbekistan expanding its local internet infrastructure ICT 14:25
Britain to extend COVID relief measures for insurance consumers Europe 14:23
Cargo transportation by Azerbaijani Railways to Lithuania slumps Transport 14:15
Uzbekistan may join Federation of Asia Pacific Retailers Association Business 14:13
SOCAR Turkey’s petroleum products exports revealed Oil&Gas 14:04
Global roll-out of green concrete ECOPact Society 14:03
Russian company supplies pipes to Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:55
LAPD investigating assaults by Armenians against peaceful Azerbaijanis as hate crimes Politics 13:49
Germany's share in Azerbaijan's total import volume increases Transport 13:47
Belavia extends suspension of flights to Turkmenistan Transport 13:46
Turkish media outlets: Hagia Sophia officially starts functioning as mosque Turkey 13:44
Kazakhstan's monetary base increases month-on-month Finance 13:43
Turkish government: Armenian ASALA primarily poses danger to West Turkey 13:41
Kazakhstan increases agricultural output country-wide Business 13:02
Kazakhstan’s measures to soften COVID-blow to somewhat make up for GDP slump Business 13:01
China's daily passenger flights rebound to 80% of pre-COVID levels Other News 12:56
Uzbek Kapitalbank tops country's Bank Activity Index ranking Finance 12:46
British Airways-owner IAG boosted by 750 million pounds deal with American Express Europe 12:44
EU to deliver COVID-19 tests to Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 12:42
Israeli cybersecurity co CyCognito raises $30m Israel 12:40
Central Bank of Uzbekistan updates its forecast of economic growth Finance 12:25
Kazakh uranium producing company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 12:24
Uzbekistan starts exports of protective masks to France Business 12:23
Kazakhstan's revenue from maritime passenger transportation down Transport 12:21
Georgia's Galt&Taggart predicts domestic tourism spending in 2H2020 Finance 12:14
Turkmenistan, UK may expand co-op in environmental sphere Turkmenistan 12:13
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Oil&Gas 12:10
TAP moves back offshore bio-constructions Oil&Gas 12:02
EU executive says Airbus move should settle WTO dispute with U.S. Europe 11:59
Iran's MFA: Azerbaijani investors should have effective presence in Iran Economy 11:57
Equinor expects oil market volatility to continue going forward Oil&Gas 11:53
Turkmenistan to update its rolling stock with new wagons from Russia Transport 11:52
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund reveals half-year sales via auctions Finance 11:48
Uzbekistan preparing to kickstart sales of locally assembled Volkswagen vehicles Transport 11:48
Turkmen agricultural supplier aims to expand production Business 11:41
South Korea says daily coronavirus cases may top 100, driven by imported infections Other News 11:34
Gold price increases in Azerbaijan Finance 11:33
Benetton family investment firm to cut stake in Cellnex to 13% Europe 11:26
World Bank to participate in number of wide-scale projects of Uzbekistan Business 11:23
Uzbekistan to allocate funds for development of horticulture Business 11:23
US Ambassador talks evidence of LA provocations done by aggressive Armenian demonstrators Politics 11:02
Baku Higher Oil School to host webinar on ‘Online Education and Knowledge Assessment: Challenges and Opportunities’ Society 11:00
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia tries to pose threat to Azerbaijan’s strategic energy projects (VIDEO) Politics 10:58
WB participating in modernization of Uzbek agricultural sector Finance 10:55
EU economics commissioner sees recovery fund payment in second half of 2021 Europe 10:44
Azerbaijani currency rates forJuly 24 Finance 10:35
Kazakhstan's import of Tajik-made goods drops Business 10:33
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy electric equipment via tender Tenders 10:31
All news